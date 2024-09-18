BMO Decreases US$ Prime Lending Rate To 8.00 Percent

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced that it is decreasing its US$ prime lending rate from 8.50 percent to 8.00 percent, effective September 19, 2024.

About BMO Group



BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.



SOURCE BMO Financial Group

