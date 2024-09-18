Williams Jones Wealth Management Named To Barron’S 2024 Top 100 RIA Firms List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NYC-based firm lands in the 40th spot in prestigious national ranking

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC-registered adviser and wealth management firm with offices in New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, has been named as one of Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms for the third consecutive year. Barron's rankings aim to highlight the nation's best advisors. Williams Jones is ranked No. 40 by Barron's for 2024.

Williams Jones offers a wide range of services, including investment management, financial planning, retirement planning, estate planning, and philanthropic guidance.

"It is a privilege to be featured on this list for the third year in a row," said William P. Jones, Jr., Founder and Chairman of Williams Jones. "This recognition highlights our continued dedication to our clients and commitment to delivering customized advice and innovation in wealth management."

Barron's eighth annual ranking of independent advisory companies is based on assets under management, technology spending, succession planning, and other metrics. To view the complete 2024 list of Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, please visit barrons.com

About Williams Jones Wealth Management: Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 1988. Third-party rankings should not be considered a guarantee of future results. No fee was required for participation. This material is provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing involves the risk of loss that clients must be prepared to bear. For more information about the firm, please visit .

CONTACT: Jay Scott GAVIN Public Relations 484-695-3774 ...