Dionisio Gutiérrez, One Of The 500 Most Influential Leaders In Latin America 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bloomberg Línea list highlights Latin American leaders who are transforming the world in various sectors by creating value, promoting values and innovative ideas, and contributing to economic growth in Latin America. In this way, the positive impact they bring to society is recognized.

Gutiérrez is recognized along with five other Guatemalans, including Adriana Ruano, who won Guatemala's first Olympic medal.

Dionisio Gutierrez among the most influential leaders in Latin America

Continue Reading

Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia account for 420 of the region's 500 leaders.

Bloomberg highlights the outstanding career of Dionisio Gutiérrez: "Guatemalan businessman, sociologist, and communicator, Gutiérrez is the current president of Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo. He also served as corporate president of CMI (Corporación Multi-lnversiones) for three decades, and for seven years, he was president of the Chamber of Free Enterprise. For 20 years, he was the director and host of the analysis and debate program Libre Encuentro. He is also a member of multiple international academic boards and initiatives. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's Degree in International Management and Finance and obtained a Doctorate Summa Cum Laude in Sociology and Political Science from the Pontifical University of Salamanca."

In addition to chairing the Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo, Dionisio Gutiérrez hosts the TV show Razón de Estado, which airs on NTN24 across the Americas, on TV stations and radio channels in different countries throughout the region, and on social media.

Bloomberg is a global company that provides financial and information services worldwide.

To see the full list, click here .

SOURCE Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED