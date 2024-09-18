M&T Bank Decreases Prime Rate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Thursday, September 19, 2024,

M&T Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB ) will decrease its prime lending rate from 8.50% to 8.00%.

About M&T ( )

M&T is a holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal subsidiary, Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company ("M&T Bank"), provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

© 2024 M&T Bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Investor Contact:

Brian Klock

(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:

Frank Lentini

(929) 651-0447

[email protected]

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

