M&T Bank Decreases Prime Rate

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Thursday, September 19, 2024,
M&T bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB ) will decrease its prime lending rate from 8.50% to 8.00%.
About M&T ( )
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company ("M&T Bank"), provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.
Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138
Media Contact:
Frank Lentini
(929) 651-0447
[email protected]
