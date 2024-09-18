African Agriculture Holdings Inc Noticed By NASDAQ Of Q2 Financial Filing Delinquency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) African Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AAGR)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mike Rhodes, CEO of African Agriculture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AAGR), has received a notice from the that the company is notified of a delinquent filing for Q2. The company has made all efforts to resolve the filing delinquency.“AAGR intends to provide full documentation and filings for Q2 shortly,” stated Mr. Rhodes.ABOUT AFRICAN AGRICULTURE HOLDINGS INCAAGR is the first“pure play” publicly-traded US company dedicated to bringing the large and increasing scale of African agriculture opportunities to global investors. AAGR seeks to offer high-quality animal feeds and related products to the West African region from its base at Richard Toll near St. Louis, Senegal.SOURCE: African Agriculture Holdings Inc

