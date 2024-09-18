Energyre Celebrates Climate Week NYC 2024 With Global Leaders In Clean Energy And Sustainability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- energyRe today announced an impactful series of events and activations during Climate Week NYC 2024 (September 22-29) in partnership with leading organizations accelerating the global clean transition. The co-hosted events will feature panel discussions, round tables, keynotes, and receptions featuring representatives, policymakers, and advocates advancing sustainability efforts in the United States and around the world.

"Climate Week NYC ignites important discourse on opportunities and challenges in the clean energy transition and brings together thought leaders, industry experts and community partners to create progress," said energyRe Chief Executive Officer Miguel Prado . "energyRe is proud to host a thoughtful exchange of ideas that spurs innovation and necessary climate action."

Sustainability Summit NYC



Monday, September 23-Wednesday, September 25

Hosted by the Consulate General of Denmark in New York , energyRe, Danish Industry and the Danish Chamber of Commerce,

Sustainability Summit NYC will convene global decision-makers from governments, NGOs, civil society, and the private sector to discuss best practices and actionable solutions for emission mitigation, energy efficiency, green financing, renewables, green hydrogen and biosolutions. Sustainability Summit NYC delves into the potential of public-private partnerships to ignite climate action and realize a decarbonized future. To learn more, please visit: .



"We are proud of hosting Sustainability Summit NYC and creating a platform for fostering actionable solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges," said Ambassador Helle Meinertz, Consul General of Denmark in New York . "Partnerships between the public and private sectors are crucial in accelerating the green transitions. Therefore, we look forward to partnering with more than 30 innovative organizations within energy, life science, food and agriculture, tech, and design for the 2024 summit."

Reception: New York Celebrates Climate Action

Tuesday, September 24

The

New York League of Conservation Voters , the Alliance for Clean Energy New York , and energyRe will host an invite-only reception celebrating environmental progress in New York with policymakers, businesses, renewable energy industry representatives, and community partners. To learn more, please email [email protected] .

"It's important to come together and celebrate the progress we have made, while recognizing the challenges and tasks we have ahead of us," said Marguerite Wells, Executive Director of the Alliance for Clean Energy New York . "We thank all supporters of clean energy in New York including policymakers, advocates, business leaders, and the public."

"What better way to mark Climate Week than to celebrate renewable energy and all the progress we've made in New York State, from offshore wind and solar power, to hydro and geothermal," said Julie Tighe, President of the New York League of Conservation Voters . "Fighting climate change is an all-hands-on-deck effort and we look forward to joining with ACENY, energyRe, and so many incredible partners that are helping to make our clean energy future a reality."

Energized & Empowered: Women Building a Clean Energy Future

Wednesday, September 25

The British Consulate-General New York , energyRe, National Grid , and WRISE

will host an evening reception celebrating and amplifying the voices of women at the forefront of the renewable energy sector. As the future of energy evolves, the need for diverse and inclusive voices driving meaningful change becomes paramount. Hear from women leaders and allies who are committed to fostering innovation and sustainability in the clean energy industry throughout the UK, US and beyond. To learn more, please visit: .

"As the first major economy to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half while continuing to grow, the UK recognizes that economic growth and the energy transition can go hand-in-hand," said Niall Mackenzie, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for North America . "We are committed to driving sustainable and equitable economic growth while pushing forward on our clean energy objectives. This event provides a valuable opportunity for UK and US businesses and policymakers to collaborate in developing an inclusive clean energy sector and promoting female leadership."

"The energy transition is a monumental global challenge, and we need every voice and diverse perspective brought to the table in order to achieve our collective goals," said Rhian Kelly, Chief Sustainability Officer of National Grid. " National Grid is committed to being a responsible business in everything we do, and that includes making sure that our people are a reflection of the communities we serve."

"We have seen tremendous growth in the renewable energy sector, with women and allies playing a pivotal role in driving this progress-a milestone truly worth celebrating. However, there is much more to be done to ensure the industry continues to expand in a just and equitable way. Achieving this requires a collective and sustained commitment to creating inclusive environments within our organizations and across the sector," said Doseke Akporiaye, Executive Director of WRISE . "WRISE is proud to collaborate with energyRe and our partners during Climate Week NYC 2024 to highlight the critical role that we all play in shaping a more inclusive and resilient clean energy future. By working together, we can ensure a more sustainable and equitable path forward."

Climate Week NYC is hosted by Climate Group , an international non-profit whose purpose is to drive climate action, fast. Climate Group hosts the official program during the week that brings together the most senior international figures from business, government, civil society and the climate sector. The event takes place every year in partnership with the United Nations General Assembly and is run in coordination with the United Nations and the City of New York.

About energyRe

energyRe is a leading independent energy company focused on solving complex sustainability challenges and providing clean energy solutions in utility-scale transmission, onshore wind and solar, offshore wind, energy storage and distributed generation. Guided by the principles of innovation and partnership and backed by expertise and experience, energyRe is committed to creating a reliable, renewable energy future for all. energyRe has offices in New York, Houston, Indianapolis, and Charleston. For more information about energyRe, visit

