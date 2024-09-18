The Dollar Index (DXY) And Possible Scenarios: How Will The Crucial Federal Reserve Decision Impact Global Markets?

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The US Dollar (DXY) has witnessed a decline from its recent gains, reaching 100.86 during the last trading hours ahead of the highly anticipated Open Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for this Wednesday. In my opinion, this recent dip reflects improved risk sentiment amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will significantly cut interest rates in today's meeting, increasing the likelihood of a short-term dollar decline.

The increased expectations for a 50-basis point rate cut have exerted pressure on the dollar. From my perspective, such expectations are putting the dollar under selling pressure as investors reassess the currency in light of potentially lower yields. However, the upcoming Federal Reserve decision, whether to cut rates by 25 or 50 basis points, will be a turning point for the markets. I believe that if the Fed opts for a 25-basis point cut, it could ease short-term pressure on the dollar, given that markets have already priced in a larger 70% cut. While the actual rate cut could influence the dollar's short-term movements, the long-term direction of the dollar will largely depend on the Fed's statements and future guidance.

In my view, regardless of whether the Fed cuts rates by 25 or 50 basis points, it is a decision that's almost certain. The dollar has seen a modest recovery, alongside U.S. Treasury yields, after retail sales and industrial production data came in better than expected. The U.S. economic data indicated relative strength in the economy, as retail sales in August rose by 0.1% every month, reflecting resilient consumer spending despite economic challenges. Additionally, industrial production grew by 0.8%, exceeding expectations, indicating ongoing economic activity in the U.S. This data suggests that the U.S. economy remains on track for a "soft landing," avoiding a deep recession, which provides some support for the dollar amid rate cut expectations.

Expectations for a 50-basis point rate cut have risen to 63%, while the probability of a 25-basis point cut has dropped to 37%. In my opinion, these expectations reflect the market's desire for a strong move from the Federal Reserve to counter the global economic slowdown. However, a larger rate cut could weaken the dollar, which may affect global financial markets.

The dollar's rise or fall, depending on the Federal Reserve's decision, will have a direct impact on other assets. If the dollar drops significantly due to a large rate cut, it could lead to higher prices for dollar-denominated commodities such as gold and oil. A weaker dollar makes these assets cheaper for foreign investors, boosting demand for them. This scenario could lead to a rise in gold prices, as gold is considered a haven during times of economic uncertainty. Similarly, a weaker dollar could support oil prices, especially with continued strong demand from emerging markets and reduced supply from OPEC.

Regarding equities, the impact of a rate cut on the dollar could be twofold. On one hand, lowering interest rates reduces borrowing costs, enhancing companies' ability to invest and expand, which supports stock markets. On the other hand, if commodity prices like oil rise due to a weaker dollar, companies that heavily rely on importing raw materials may face pressure on their profit margins.

I believe that a rate cut of 25 or 50 basis points will not have a devastating effect on the economy, supported by the notion that the U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand such minor adjustments in monetary policy. This gives positive signals to financial markets, as the expected rate adjustments are part of a broader effort to maintain the stability of the U.S. economy.

However, global markets may react differently to the Federal Reserve's decisions. In the event of a larger rate cut, we might see pressure on other currency markets, particularly those heavily reliant on the dollar. On the other hand, emerging markets may benefit from a weaker dollar, as they can attract more foreign investments and achieve greater economic growth.

In conclusion, the potential scenarios for the dollar's movement in the coming period will largely depend on how the Federal Reserve responds to global and domestic economic challenges. If the Fed decides to cut rates more than expected, this could lead to a short-term dollar decline, boosting the strength of other assets such as gold and oil, and supporting emerging markets. However, in the long run, the dollar's future will hinge on U.S. economic data and how the global economy reacts to the Federal Reserve's decisions.