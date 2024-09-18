I-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) Makes TSX Top Percentage Gainer List On New CEO News, Formerly With Barrick Gold And Teranga Gold

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for traders, including reports on trading for i-80 CORP. (TSX: IAU ) (NYSE: IAUX), a Nevada-focused mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier producer status through the development of multiple deposits within the Company's advanced-stage property portfolio with processing at i-80's centralized milling facilities.

Today the company announced that Mr. Richard Young has been appointed as hief Executive Officer and a director effective immediately, succeeding Ewan Downie following his retirement as CEO.

The stock traded up on news, making it one of the top percentage gainers on the TSX. i-80 GOLD is currently trading at $1.6200, up 0.1600, gaining 10.9589% on volume of over 2.1 Million shares. The stock had a day's high of $1.66.

This appointment completes the previously announced succession process. Mr. Downie will also step down as a director of the Company and will continue as an advisor to the Company.

Mr. Young brings extensive financial, development and operational experience to i-80, having previously held senior positions at multiple companies, with increasing responsibilities, over the past several decades. He brings strong experience in Nevada including operational positions with Barrick Gold at its Goldstrike Mine, one of the largest gold mines in North America. Richard was the founder and CEO of Teranga Gold Corporation, playing a key role in its transformation from a single asset producer into a successful low-cost, mid-tier gold producer that was ultimately acquired by Endeavour Mining PLC in 2021 for more than C$2.5 billion. Most recently, Mr. Young served as President and CEO of Argonaut Gold which was acquired by Alamos Gold Inc. in July of 2024.

During his career, Mr. Young has been responsible for implementing award-winning sustainability programs and received the 2008 and 2017 PDAC Sustainability Award, and the 2020 UN Global Compact Canada SDG Accelerator Award.

"I am excited to join i-80, owner of the largest gold and silver resource base in the United States, not owned by a senior gold company. Ewan and the team have assembled an incredible group of projects, that collectively have the potential to create a United States mid-tier gold producer over the next few years. Our focus in the short term will be to more fully assess the portfolio with a vision of developing both the sulfide and oxide deposits." said Mr. Young. "I am pleased that Ewan has agreed to continue to serve as an advisor to the Company on the development and expansion of this already significant portfolio of gold, silver and base metal projects." added Mr. Young.

"I am proud of the platform we have built, a world-class project portfolio situated in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions where we have realized numerous exploration successes over the past three years.", said Ewan Downie. "Now, with efforts shifting from a focus on exploration to mine development, it is time for a leader with broad development and operational experience to lead the impressive management team at i-80 through its next phase of growth to deliver substantial returns to shareholders."

