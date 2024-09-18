Regional Organisations Co-Convene Symposium To Address Transformation In Caribbean Education

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – As education systems across the Caribbean grapple with challenges of inequality and outdated approaches, key regional stakeholders will determine methods for transforming the delivery of education across the Caribbean at the Regional Symposium and Policy Dialogue on Transforming Education, scheduled for October 2 – 4, 2024, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in the Cayman Islands.

Hosted by the Caribbean Development (CDB/the Bank), in collaboration with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, and The University of the West Indies, the event will target ministers of education, educators, policymakers, youth, teachers, civil society organisations, and social development entities.

With over 150 individuals expected to participate, the Regional Symposium and Policy Dialogue on Transforming Education will explore strategies for reimagining teaching practices, expanding access to education, and fostering innovative, effective leadership for the teaching and training sector. The symposium will focus on five thematic areas, reflecting priorities identified at the 2022 Global Transforming Education Summit. These themes include inclusive, equitable, safe, and healthy schools; learning and skills for life, work, and sustainable development; teachers, teaching, and the teaching profession; digital learning and transformation; and financing education.

Discussions will centre on leadership transformation, revamping teaching and learning methods, and expanding reach. The three days of meetings will culminate in the development of a consensus-driven roadmap for education transformation – the agenda for action. This document will serve as the foundation for sustained efforts to improve educational outcomes across the region.

CARICOM secretary-general, Carla Bennett, said:

“The CARICOM Secretariat is pleased to partner on this critical issue of transforming education in the region. Stakeholder participation in education is not just the goal of transformation, but the principal methodology. We underscore the value of a whole-of-society approach to education transformation.”

Director General of the OECS Commission, Dr Didacus Jules , said:

“Over the past 40 years, efforts to transform Caribbean education have seen limited success, failing to fundamentally reshape the system. From July to September 2024, Google reported 315,000 articles on the 'Caribbean Education Crisis,' reflecting widespread concern. This conference is a timely opportunity to confront this crisis and chart a decisive path toward rethinking and transforming Caribbean education.”

CDB acting president, Isaac Solomon, noted that the symposium aligns with the United Nations' Transforming Education Agenda, which seeks to accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal Four: inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all.

“CDB is committed to advancing education as a cornerstone of regional development. This symposium represents a pivotal moment for us to address the critical challenges facing our education systems and to drive transformative change. By bringing together key stakeholders, we aim to craft actionable strategies that will ensure our education systems are more inclusive, equitable, and prepared for the future,” Solomon said.

The Symposium is the first in a series of activities to be carried out in October by CDB and development institutions under the Transforming Education thrust.

