Turkiye Records Hottest Summer Since 1970, Affecting Millions

This year, Turkiye recorded its hottest summer season since 1970. During this period, the average temperature in the country was at least 2 degrees higher than normal, Azernews reports.

This information was stated in the report by the Climate Center International Research Institute on the "Climate Change Index."

According to estimates, about 76 million people across the country were exposed to at least 30 days of extreme temperatures during the summer months, which are considered potentially risky to human due to climate change.

This represents 88 percent of the population. Mersin, Adana, Denizli, Diyarbakir, and Izmir are among the cities most affected by high temperatures, experiencing such conditions for 53 to 90 days-the longest durations. In Istanbul, high temperatures were felt for 47 days, while Ankara experienced them for 41 days.

Research shows that 2 billion people (one in four individuals) in 72 countries around the world were affected by such heat for at least 30 days between June and August this year.