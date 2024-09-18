Turkiye Records Hottest Summer Since 1970, Affecting Millions
Date
9/18/2024 3:12:56 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
This year, Turkiye recorded its hottest summer season since
1970. During this period, the average temperature in the country
was at least 2 degrees higher than normal,
Azernews reports.
This information was stated in the report by the Climate Center
International Research Institute on the "Climate Change Index."
According to estimates, about 76 million people across the
country were exposed to at least 30 days of extreme temperatures
during the summer months, which are considered potentially risky to
human health due to climate change.
This represents 88 percent of the population. Mersin, Adana,
Denizli, Diyarbakir, and Izmir are among the cities most affected
by high temperatures, experiencing such conditions for 53 to 90
days-the longest durations. In Istanbul, high temperatures were
felt for 47 days, while Ankara experienced them for 41 days.
Research shows that 2 billion people (one in four individuals)
in 72 countries around the world were affected by such heat for at
least 30 days between June and August this year.
MENAFN18092024000195011045ID1108689536
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.