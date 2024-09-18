Inventhelp Inventor Develops Decorative Cover For Porch Pillars (ITM-5008)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and festive covering for porch pillars that can be applied for holidays, various seasons and special occasions," said an inventor, from Cuba,

Mo., "so I invented the PILLAR DESIGNS. My design would enliven and elevate the exterior décor of a home."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to decorate porch pillars for various holidays and occasions. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional outdoor porch decorations. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of the porch, and it can be used for Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Easter, patriotic holidays, etc. The invention features a durable and eye catching design that is easy to position and display so it is ideal for households, businesses, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

