Höegh Evi: Change Of Company Name Has Been Formally Registered


9/18/2024 3:12:38 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The name change of Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. to Höegh Evi Ltd. has been formally registered in the Bermuda Registrar of Companies. Please refer to the stock exchange release made on 16 September 2024 for further information. The company's ticker will remain unchanged (HLNG).

Christine Corkery Steinsholt, Head of Communications and Marketing
[email protected] | +47 950 95 481

