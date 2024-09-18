TELUS Digital Officially Launches Global Rebrand

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--TELUS Digital Experience (TELUS Digital) (NYSE and TSX: TIXT) officially launched its global rebrand today, transitioning from TELUS International to TELUS Digital. The new name reflects the company's commitment to providing a digital-first experience across every service it delivers to clients, ensuring a seamless integration of digital, AI-powered and human interactions that optimize customer journeys and employee experiences.

TELUS Digital's rebrand follows the leadership appointments of Jason Macdonnell to Acting CEO, TELUS Digital and President, TELUS Digital Customer Experience, and Tobias Dengel to President, TELUS Digital Solutions, announced on August 2. Their closely-aligned roles took effect on September 3, with Jason overseeing client care, loyalty, cost efficiency and digital transformation excellence, and Tobias progressing the company's digital and generative AI (GenAI) strategy to deliver best-in-class solutions across digital, GenAI and AI modeling business streams.

“Since our company's inception in 2005, and throughout its evolution to TELUS Digital, we have advanced our leadership in the global customer experience industry and become a trusted partner to the world's largest and most disruptive brands on the strength of our technology capabilities and expertise, and the grit and dedication of our team,” said Jason Macdonnell, President, TELUS Digital Customer Experience.“Today's official rebrand to TELUS Digital aligns our company name even closer with our full spectrum of innovative solutions, both existing and prospective, which elevate end-to-end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, safeguard individuals, and drive continuous progress.”

TELUS Digital poised to seize the momentum in AI-related revenue growth

TELUS Digital's strategy remains solidly rooted in proactively embracing the latest technologies. The company continues to expand its AI-related business, which contributed approximately 15% to its overall revenue in the first half of 2024, growing 13% year-over-year. The company's offerings include AI data solutions to train, test, validate and fine-tune machine learning, natural language processing and computer vision algorithms; front-end digital design to reimagine UX/UI and digital consulting services to advance cutting-edge AI use cases from whiteboards to working prototypes.

In April, the company launched Fuel iX , an advanced GenAI engine designed to accelerate digital transformation to drive impactful results while providing enhanced operational efficiency, scalability, and valuable insights. The subsequent July launch of Fuel EX , an employee productivity and knowledge search application powered by Fuel iX, further underscores the company's ability to continuously create state-of-the-art solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

"We have a unique edge in the CX industry because of our highly-curated and integrated capabilities across digital design and development, AI data services and human-centered CX experiences, which can be tailored to client specifications and woven together across the entire customer journey," said Tobias Dengel, President of TELUS Digital Solutions. "Importantly, as a conscientious leader in the digital economy, we recognize that we must consider the broader, enduring impact of our work with AI and other transformational technologies beyond the scope of our business. We know that how we work is just as important as what we do, and our company has prioritized the implementation of robust governance practices. These are the shared responsibility of our team members and help ensure our decisions are human-centered and our actions reflect the caring culture that remains a core element of our company's DNA.”

As part of today's rebrand to TELUS Digital, the company also unveiled its Humanity-in-the-loop principles . The principles provide a robust foundation for the company and its team members to guide its responsible approach to AI design, implementation, deployment and governance, while remaining flexible in order to adapt to the ongoing evolution of AI, its emerging use cases and how it is legislated around the world.

A legacy of distinguished awards and global recognition

TELUS Digital has received numerous awards, rankings and third-party recognition to help solidify its position as a top global industry leader over the years. Most recently the company was:



Named a Leader for the sixth consecutive year on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for CXM Services - Americas.

Awarded the Best Informational Bot Solution for the fourth consecutive year from the AI Breakthrough Awards, recognizing trailblazing companies, technologies and products in the field of AI around the world.

The first in the world to be internationally certified in Privacy by Design (ISO 31700-1) for powering the TELUS GenAI customer support tool with Fuel iX, its enterprise-grade GenAI engine.

Selected for a Trailblazing Techquity Innovation Award from HLTH for its AI-powered mobile app, Vocable , designed to aid nonverbal, paralyzed and disabled individuals communicate using head movements and speech. Included on The IAOP Global Outsourcing 100® list for the eighth consecutive year, as one of the best CX providers across size and growth, customer references, awards and certifications, and programs for innovation and CSR.

The rebrand to TELUS Digital will not include a change to the company's legal name or trading symbol (TIXT). To learn more about TELUS Digital and to connect about its scope of services and solutions, please visit: telusdigital.

About TELUS Digital

TELUS Digital (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that stand the test of time. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and visionary technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation. Our portfolio of capabilities spans digital customer experience and digital solutions, including digital IT services, such as cloud solutions and AI-fueled automation, trust and safety services, AI data solutions, including expertise in computer vision, and front-end digital design and consulting services. Fuel iX is TELUS Digital's proprietary GenAI engine at the heart of our innovation, helping enterprises advance their GenAI pilots to working prototypes and production at scale, quickly, securely and responsibly across multiple environments, applications and clouds.

Powered by purpose, TELUS Digital leverages technology, human ingenuity and compassion to fuel remarkable outcomes and create inclusive, thriving communities in the regions where we operate around the world. Guided by our Humanity-in-the-loop principles , we take a responsible approach to the transformational technologies we develop and deploy by proactively considering and addressing the broader impacts of our work. Learn more at: telusdigita

