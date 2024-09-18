Industrial PC Market To Grow By USD 348.9 Million (2024-2028), AI Driven Transformation And Popularity Of Modular Pcs To Boost Revenue - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global

industrial pc market size is estimated to grow by USD 348.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

6.61% during the forecast period. Growing popularity of modular pcs

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

demand for industrial pcs in wind and solar power monitoring applications. However,

high cost and design complexities in industrial pcs poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Avalue Technology Inc., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation, Dell Technologies Inc., IEI Integration Corp., Intel Corp., Kontron AG, Lanner Electronics Inc., LEX COMPUTECH Co. Ltd., Moxa Inc., OMRON Corp., OnLogic Inc., Qisda Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and Syslogic Datentechnik AG. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global industrial PC market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product Type (Panel, Rackmount, Box, Embedded panel, and Others), End-user (Industrial, Transportation and traffic, Healthcare, Telecom and datacom, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Avalue Technology Inc., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation, Dell Technologies Inc., IEI Integration Corp., Intel Corp., Kontron AG, Lanner Electronics Inc., LEX COMPUTECH Co. Ltd., Moxa Inc., OMRON Corp., OnLogic Inc., Qisda Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and Syslogic Datentechnik AG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The renewable energy sector's growth, particularly in solar and wind power generation, presents new application areas for industrial PCs. In wind power generation, embedded industrial PCs act as wind turbine controllers, monitoring power feeds, adjusting wind speed, recording data, and notifying errors. With the increasing adoption of automation, end-users prefer integrated systems of embedded PCs,

EtherCAT fieldbus systems, and software for controlling tasks, grid synchronization, and communication. Industrial PCs' advanced processors enhance their performance, and they can withstand harsh wind farm environments. Offshore wind farms' growth drives the need for remote monitoring solutions, such as Beckhoff Automation's multi-user web application for its CX5010 embedded PC. In solar power generation, solar tracking technology increases efficiency, necessitating industrial PCs for monitoring and data analysis. The global shift from fossil fuel-based power plants to solar and wind power is expected to drive industrial PC market growth during the forecast period.



The Industrial PC (IPC) market is witnessing significant trends that are shaping the future of industrial automation. Decision-making processes in industries are becoming faster with the demand for low latency and high bandwidth requirements. Cloud connectivity enables real-time data access for machine learning applications in quality control and autonomous operations. Rack Mount, Box, Embedded, DIN Rail IPCs cater to various industry needs. Healthcare, Chemical, Aerospace and Defense, Semiconductor and Electronics, Energy and Power, Oil and Gas, and Process industries are key sectors driving the IPC market. Industrial IoT, IT infrastructure, ICS, and IT networks are integral to IPC applications. Cybersecurity concerns and information availability are crucial factors. Resistive and Capacitive Touchscreens enhance user experience. Direct and Indirect sales channels serve diverse customer needs. Automation, operational intelligence, asset management, and automation tools are essential for industries to stay competitive.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The industrial PC market faces significant challenges due to the high cost and complex design requirements of industrial PCs compared to commercial PCs. Industrial PCs are engineered to operate in harsh environments and necessitate ruggedized components, specialized enclosures, and thermal management systems. Basic industrial PCs range from USD1,000 to USD3,000, while advanced models can cost upwards of USD5,000 to USD10,000 or more. These high upfront costs can deter potential buyers, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), from investing. Industrial PCs often need customization to meet unique industrial application needs, such as compatibility with legacy systems, industrial automation protocols, and industry-specific standards and regulations. Designing and configuring industrial PCs for specific use cases is time-consuming and labor-intensive, increasing development costs and extending lead times. The need for specialized expertise in industrial PC design and deployment further adds to the overall cost and complexity. Consequently, some organizations may opt for alternative computing solutions or delay investments, hindering the growth of the industrial PC market. Industrial PCs (IPCs) play a crucial role in the digital transformation of industries, particularly in Process Industries and Automation. With the rise of Industrial IoT (IIoT), IT infrastructure becomes essential for managing data from various sensors and devices. IPCs enable operational intelligence, asset management, and automation tools for factory tasks. However, challenges such as cybersecurity concerns, information availability, and e-communication require IT networks and cybersecurity measures like encryption, firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and secure boot mechanisms. IPCs are available in various forms like Panel IPCs, DIN Rail IPCs, and fanless cooling technologies, catering to diverse industrial applications. Industry 4.0 and cyber-physical systems demand cableless connectivity and edge computing for real-time data processing. Semiconductor & electronics industries, including the Semiconductor Industry Association, are investing in IPCs for computing, data analysis, visualization, and cybersecurity. In the medical services industry, communication gateways and visualization gateways facilitate connected factory networks. Cyberattacks necessitate continuous product innovation and cybersecurity measures.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This industrial

pc market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Panel

1.2 Rackmount

1.3 Box

1.4 Embedded panel 1.5 Others



2.1 Industrial

2.2 Transportation and traffic

2.3 Healthcare

2.4 Telecom and datacom 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Panel- The industrial PC market is primarily driven by the panel PC segment, which is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. End-users are increasingly demanding compact panel PCs for modern industrial and commercial facilities. In response, vendors are offering stylish, rugged panel PCs with features such as wide temperature support, IP-rated enclosures, multi-touch capabilities, remote displays, and sunlight-readable and anti-scratch screens. Another growing trend is the preference for fanless panel PCs, which are more durable and reliable due to their cooling system and spindle-free storage facilities. Vendors cater to various end-user requirements by offering different types of fanless panel PCs, such as light fanless touch panel PCs for HMI applications, heavy-duty fanless touch panel PCs for harsh environments, and stainless touch panel PCs for wet or dusty spaces. The addition of new features and end-users' demand for advanced PCs will fuel the growth of the panel segment in the global industrial PC market.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

The Industrial PC (IPC) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Industry 4.0. IPCs play a crucial role in IT infrastructure for Industrial Control Systems (ICS), enabling real-time data processing and analysis at the edge. With the rise of cybersecurity concerns, IPCs are being equipped with advanced encryption and cybersecurity features to protect against cyberattacks. IPCs facilitate e-communication and IT networks, enabling seamless data transfer between industrial assets and central systems. Panel IPCs are increasingly popular for asset management and automation tasks in factories, with fanless cooling technologies ensuring reliable operation in harsh environments. Product innovation in IPCs includes cableless connectivity, AI integration, and edge computing capabilities, enabling data analysis and visualization in real-time. Cybersecurity remains a top priority, with companies investing in advanced encryption and cybersecurity measures to protect against potential threats. Industrial PCs are essential components of cyber-physical systems, enabling the integration of computing, data analysis, and visualization in industrial processes. The market is expected to continue growing as companies seek to optimize their operations and improve efficiency through the use of advanced technology.

Market Research Overview

The Industrial PC (IPC) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and IT infrastructure in various industries. IPCs play a crucial role in automation, operational intelligence, asset management, and factory tasks by providing computing power at the edge of IT networks. The process industries, semiconductor & electronics, medical services industry, and others are leveraging IPCs for real-time data processing, decision-making, and cybersecurity. IPCs come in various forms, including Panel IPCs, Rack Mount IPCs, Box IPCs, Embedded IPCs, and DIN Rail IPCs. These IPCs offer cableless connectivity, fanless cooling technologies, and resistive or capacitive touchscreens to cater to diverse industrial applications. The integration of AI, IoT, Big Data analytics, and cybersecurity solutions in IPCs is driving product innovation. However, cybersecurity concerns remain a significant challenge, with the need for encryption, firewalls, intrusion detection systems, secure boot mechanisms, and cloud connectivity. Industry 4.0, cyber-physical systems, and connected factory networks are transforming industries, requiring secure IPCs for edge computing and data processing. The Semiconductor Industry Association and semiconductor companies are investing in IPCs to meet the bandwidth requirements and latency demands of Industry 4.0 applications. IPCs are essential for various industries, including healthcare, chemical, aerospace and defense, energy and power, oil and gas, and more, to ensure quality control, autonomous operations, and real-time data visualization. Direct and indirect sales channels are used to reach customers in these industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product Type



Panel



Rackmount



Box



Embedded Panel

Others

End-user



Industrial



Transportation And Traffic



Healthcare



Telecom And Datacom

Others

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED