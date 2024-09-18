Fastercapital Welcomes Pitch Warrior, A London-Based Label & Artist Services Company, To Its Acceleration Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, United Kingdom - FasterCapital, a global virtual incubator and accelerator, is pleased to announce the acceptance of Pitch Warrior, a dynamic and innovative label and artist services company, into its renowned Acceleration Program. Led by the visionary CEO and Founder, Macdonald George, Pitch Warrior is set to revolutionize the by empowering independent artists and providing them with the tools and support they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.



Pitch Warrior's mission is to empower artists, both emerging and established, by providing them with a diverse range of services and unparalleled support to flourish in an ever-evolving music industry driven by AI and tech.



Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Our team appreciates the commitment of Pitch Warrior to championing creativity and fostering talent which aligns perfectly with our mission to support and nurture innovative startups. We believe that Pitch Warrior's unique approach to artist development and their dedication to diversity and artistic expression will make a significant impact in the music industry."



Macdonald George, CEO and Founder of Pitch Warrior commented, "With FasterCapital's support and guidance, we are confident that we can further expand our reach, empower more artists, and continue to make a positive impact on the music industry."



Through the Acceleration Program, FasterCapital will provide Pitch Warrior with comprehensive mentoring, networking opportunities, and access to a global network of investors to help them raise the necessary capital to scale their business and achieve their goals.

Company :-FasterCapital

User :- Lana Albitar

Email :...

Phone :-+971 5558 55663