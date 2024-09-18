Chetu Promotes Latest AI Solutions At HR TECH 2024 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, today announced it will highlight its latest Artificial Intelligence solutions in Human Resources at HR Technology, the leading tradeshow for“forward-thinking HR leaders” in Las Vegas from Sept. 24-26.



“Chetu has decades of experience in developing custom software solutions for the Human Resources industry,” said Ashish Kumar, Assistant Vice President of Operations at Chetu, who oversees HR projects.“This is the perfect to meet leading HR professionals seeking software solutions to help them with recruitment, training, onboarding, performance evaluations, and much more.”



Kumar, who will attend the Las Vegas tradeshow, has extensive experience in the HR technology sector. He oversees multiple portfolios, including HR and HCM projects that require Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning expertise.



“At Chetu, we develop customized AI-powered software solutions for talent acquisition, chatbots, intelligent identity access management, analytics, applicant tracking systems, and employee training management,” Kumar said.“Chetu is also a strategic partner with HCM/HR technology leaders like UKG, Workday, Oracle, Microsoft 365, ServiceNow, and SAP, which enables us to customize their platforms to meet the unique needs of our clients.”



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit



