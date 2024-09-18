Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Saudi King Envoy To Offer Condolences

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad and the Royal Family received on Wednesday the King of Saudi Arabia's envoy, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, Minister of Interior Affairs Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud Al-Saud and the accompanying delegation, to offer condolences over the death of Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. (end) amh

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.