Kuwait Crown Prince Receives UAE President's Representative

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad and Al-Sabah family received, Tuesday, the representative of the President of UAE Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation. The guests offered their condolences over the passing of His Highness the late Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. (end) aab

