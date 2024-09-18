Lebanon Witnesses New Wave Of Blasts In Communication Devices

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Lebanon on Wednesday witnessed a new wave of communication devices' blasts claiming more casualties, the official National News Agency reported.

The new blasts killed and wounded a number of people in several regions, the NNA said.

Theese explosions, reportedly in walkie-talkie devices, happened a day after the country witnessed simultaneous blasts of beepers that killed 12 people and wounded around 2,800 others.

Lebanese officials accused Israel of rigging the pagers before recent importation into the country and set them off with remote control high tech. (end)

