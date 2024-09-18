Borrell: Attacks On Lebanon Outcome Of Regional Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sep 18 (KUNA) -- European Union High Representative Josep Borrell said that occurred on Tuesday in Lebanon endanger its security and stability and exacerbate acts of escalation in the region.

In a statement on Wednesday, the European Union embassy in Lebanon quoted Borrell as saying, "I consider this situation very worrying, and I cannot help but condemn these attacks that endanger Lebanon's security and stability."

The statement stated that Borrell discussed with Lebanese Foreign Abdullah Bouhabib the security situation after the series of explosions that occurred in various areas of Lebanon, expressing his regret for "the massive collateral and indiscriminate damage and the number of casualties among civilians and children."

On Tuesday, Lebanon witnessed a series of several explosions in different regions due to the detonation of mobile pagers, which have so far led to the death of 12 people, including children, and the injury of more than 2,500 others. (end)

fz









MENAFN18092024000071011013ID1108689334