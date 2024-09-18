Three Killed In New Wave Of Blasts Across Lebanon -- NNA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Lebanon on Wednesday witnessed a new wave of communication devices' blasts causing at least three more deaths, the official National News Agency reported.

The new blasts killed at least one person and wounded 100 others, the of reported, however, the official National News Agency said three people died in such blasts in Sohmor, the Western Beqaa region, southeastern Beirut.

The NNA said a number of walkie talkies blew up in the hands of their carriers and inside houses, causing fires and setting a motorcycle alight in a town in the southern Tyre region. A number of injured people were hospitalized in southern suburbs if Beirut and the eastern ancient city of Baalbeck.

Theese explosions happened a day after the country witnessed simultaneous blasts of beepers that killed 12 people and wounded around 2,800 others.

Lebanese officials accused Israel of rigging the pagers before recent importation into the country and set them off with remote control high tech. (end)

fz











MENAFN18092024000071011013ID1108689333