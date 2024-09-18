Tech Safety Lines Unveils Enhanced SRK-15® Micro Rescue Kit: Now Meeting The Newest ANSI Z359.9 Standard At 210 Meters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Safety Lines, a leading provider of proprietary training and patented safety equipment for workers at height, proudly announces the release of the updated SRK-15® Micro Rescue Kit. This enhanced version now meets the newest ANSI Z359.9 standard and has undergone rigorous third-party testing by UL and TÜV SÜD, ensuring compliance with both ANSI and CE standards up to an impressive height of 210 meters.

With over 50,000 SRK-15® kits sold globally, this trusted rescue solution is used by workers across more than 35 countries. The recent improvements highlight Tech Safety Lines' ongoing commitment to innovation, safety, and reliability.

Military Compact DescenderTM (MCD): Enables both self-rescue and assisted rescue operations.

Customization Options: Kits can be tailored in terms of rope length and packaging.

Dual Braking System: Includes both an active and passive brake for enhanced safety.

Technora Rope: Engineered for strength retention even under chemical exposure.

High-Heat Aramid Fiber Rope: Offers tensile strength exceeding 6,700 lbs. (3045 kg).

ANSI Minimum Temperature Rating: -40°C.

EN Minimum Temperature Rating: -35°C Certifications: CE Certified by TÜV SÜD to EN 341:2011/2D and UL certified to meet ANSI/ASSP Z359.9-2021.

ANSI Load Rating: 130 – 310 lbs to 180 meters. EN Load Rating: 60 – 125 kg to 180 meters.

ANSI Load Rating: 130 – 310 lbs to 210 meters.

EN Load Rating: 60 – 125 kg to 210 meters. EN Load Rating: 60 – 141 kg to 160 meters.

The SRK-15® includes the Military Compact DescenderTM, a personal lowering device. The SRK-15® micro rescue kit ensures an independent, immediate, and adaptable evacuation and self-rescue capability. This versatile rescue kit can also be paired with a StepWise® Fall Arrest Lanyard to perform a self-rescue after a fall. Additionally, the SRK-15® micro rescue kit can be inverted and used for an assisted rescue. During ladder rescues, the rescuer can perform a hands-free, active assisted rescue while maintaining three points of contact.

"We are excited to launch the latest version of the SRK-15® Micro Rescue Kit," said Diane Waghorne, CEO of Tech Safety Lines. "Meeting the newest ANSI Z359.9 standard and achieving CE compliance up to 210 meters showcases our dedication to advancing safety for workers at height. This enhancement reaffirms our commitment to providing the highest quality safety equipment."

Training Requirements: To ensure the effective and safe use of the SRK-15®, training is mandatory. Tech Safety Lines has established a global network of Authorized Training Partners, providing comprehensive programs tailored to our clients' specific needs. Our state-of-the-art facility in Carrollton, Texas, spanning 40,000 square feet, continues to attract hundreds of trainees each month across industries, ensuring they receive the best training and equipment available.

For more information about the updated SRK-15® Micro Rescue Kit or to find an Authorized Training Partner near you, please visit .

About Tech Safety Lines

Tech Safety Lines is ISO 9001:2015 certified for rescue training, rescue design systems, fall protection equipment, and rescue consulting services. Our products are proudly manufactured in Texas and sold in over 35 countries. As a Woman-Owned Small Business, we are committed to supporting our community and enhancing the safety of workers worldwide.

