Loangeek Launches Livedeal: An Innovative Deal Portal For Commercial Real Estate Lenders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RED BANK, N.J,, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanGeek, a leading in commercial financing, is excited to announce the launch of

LiveDeal by LoanGeek , providing lenders with direct access to exclusive financing opportunities.

LiveDeal is designed to streamline the deal-sourcing process for lenders. It offers an intuitive, tech-forward solution that allows lenders to explore and evaluate potential deals in real-time. The platform is built for lenders, giving them the ability to filter deals based on key metrics such as loan type, loan amount, property type, and location. With the ability to view deal summaries at a glance, lenders can quickly assess opportunities and express interest in the ones that match their investment criteria.

"Our goal is to maximize deal exposure for our clients while providing lenders with a seamless experience," said Chris Pepe, CEO of LoanGeek. "Traditionally, we've worked directly with lending partners to source financing. With the launch of LiveDeal, we are inviting lenders to be part of the process from the start, increasing efficiency and ensuring they have access to the best deals."

Key features of LiveDeal by LoanGeek include:



Advanced Deal Filtering:

Lenders can filter deals by location, loan type, loan-to-value (LTV), and other metrics, enabling them to quickly find the most relevant opportunities.



Instant Notifications:

When lenders express interest in a deal, the LoanGeek team is immediately notified, ensuring quick follow-up and detailed discussions about the transaction.

Real-Time Updates:

LiveDeal offers live updates, so lenders are always working with the most current information on each deal.

LiveDeal by LoanGeek offers a significant step forward for lenders seeking efficiency in deal sourcing. It's designed for lenders who want an efficient way to discover high-quality opportunities, making it the most effective platform for sourcing and evaluating deals in today's competitive market.

About LoanGeek:

LoanGeek is a commercial real estate financing platform specializing in connecting real estate investors with capital providers. Serving the commercial real estate industry, LoanGeek's platform streamlines the process for both lenders and borrowers.

