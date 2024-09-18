Accanto Health Welcomes Julie Fortune As Vice President Of Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Seasoned behavioral healthcare executive leader and clinician brings nearly two decades of experience to enhance provider's focus on strategic growth

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Accanto Health, a national leader in eating disorder specialty care and behavioral services encompassing The Emily Program and Gather Behavioral Health, today announced that it has appointed Julie Fortune as its Vice President of Operations, effective as of September 16, 2024.

“Julie is an experienced mission-driven healthcare executive leader and clinician with proven success in the entire behavioral health continuum of care from inpatient, outpatient, and PHP/IOP models, to collaborative care,” said CEO Dr. Tom Britton.“Julie will lead the virtual arm of Accanto Health, Gather Behavioral Health, while playing a key role in driving strategic growth as we continue our journey of company-wide evolution and innovation. As an LMFT, she has the clinical foundation to understand the mission of our organization and will be a strong voice for the people we serve and the Accanto team of professionals.”

Fortune joins Accanto with nearly two decades of experience in senior leadership and operational roles, including at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Providence Healthcare, and most recently, Newport Healthcare. She is an alumnus of both Occidental College and Fuller Theological Seminary, where she obtained her masters in Marriage and Family Therapy. She is currently a second year Executive MBA candidate with Emory University - Goizueta Business School.

“Expanding access to high quality care and creating a community for those we walk 'beside' on their journey is my professional keynote and personal mission to serve,” said Fortune.“No one needs to heal alone.”

About Accanto Health

Accanto Health, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a national healthcare company specializing in eating disorders and other mental health conditions. The company includes leading eating disorder treatment provider, The Emily Program, and new general mental health provider, Gather Behavioral Health. With 21 locations across 8 states and beyond through virtual services, Accanto Health programs provide exceptional, individualized care for children, adolescents, and adults across the full continuum of behavioral health care in a gender-diverse and inclusive environment. If you or someone you know is struggling, call 888-364-5977 or visit accanto.



Jillian Lampert

Accanto Health

+1 651-428-4654

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.