Inventhelp Inventor Develops Custom Front Grille And Hood For Vehicles (IPL-440)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to customize and personalize your car in a very interesting manner," said an inventor, from Indianapolis,

Ind., "so I invented the TECH TOY. My design offers a unique alternative to traditional front grille and hood styles."

The patent-pending invention provides a very interesting front grille and hood design for aftermarket automobiles. In doing so, it eliminates the need to display the dull and ordinary front grille and hood. As a result, it offers an attractive style, and it could spark added attention. The invention features a weatherproof and eye-catching design that is easy to mount so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-IPL-440, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

