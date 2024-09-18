Florida Climate Week And NY Climate Week 2024 Join Forces Against The Climate Crisis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VoLo Foundation is proud to announce its participation in New York Climate Week, reaffirming its commitment to advocating climate action within the Latino community. Thais Lopez Vogel, Founder and Trustee of VoLo Foundation, will join Adam Lake, Head of Communications for North America at Climate Group, for a dynamic session titled "Enhancing Latino Climate and Economic Engagement."

This collaboration highlights the urgent need for climate action in Florida, a state particularly vulnerable to climate impacts. As

VoLo Foundation prepares to host Florida Climate WeekTM from October 7-13, an event bringing together leaders, experts, and citizens to tackle the growing challenges of climate change in one of the world's most at-risk regions.

Latino Voices Leading the Fight Against Climate Change

As the climate crisis intensifies, Latino communities have become key stakeholders in advocating for environmental justice and climate solutions.

VoLo Foundation's participation in New York Climate Week, followed by Florida Climate Week, highlights the increasing role of Latinos in the global climate conversation. With their deep cultural connection to the land and a growing voice in U.S. policy, Latinos are pushing for climate action, not only addressing environmental challenges but also fostering economic resilience.

"Latinos are disproportionately affected by climate change, especially in Florida, where rising sea levels, extreme heat, and hurricanes devastate the communities we live in," said Thais Lopez Vogel, Co-founder of

VoLo Foundation. "As we lead the charge in advocating for climate justice, it's essential that Latino voices shape the solutions that will protect our homes, our families, and our future."

The Unfolding Reality of the Climate Crisis

The world is battling a significant climate crisis depicted by rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and long-term environmental changes. This crisis is driven primarily by human hands, such as burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and industrial processes, which release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Florida is particularly on the frontline of the climate crisis, bearing an annual cost of approximately $75 billion due to climate-related damages. The state is grappling with increasingly extreme heat, with South Florida experiencing record-breaking consecutive heat advisories and alarming sea level rise. These changes are not only affecting the environment but also disrupting the lives of residents through soaring insurance premiums and destroying essential infrastructure.

"Residents and tourists alike are noticing the shrinking number of cold days and intensifying summer heat. South Florida has endured scorching temperatures, including a record number of consecutive heat advisories in July 2023. The trend is relentless," said Irene Sans, Editorial Manager/Meteorologist at Weather & Radar. "Climate change is also resulting in heavier-than-average rainfall. The increased water vapor from warmer oceans leads to more intense rainfall, which impacts residents financially through higher insurance premiums and repair costs."

John Morales, Atmospheric and Environmental Scientist at

ClimaData and Hurricane Specialist at WTVJ, NBC 6, Miami, added, "Florida is facing increasingly severe heat, accelerating sea level rise, stronger hurricanes, and more frequent damaging floods. These impacts, while once part of life in Florida, are now unprecedentedly severe. The urgent need for climate solutions is evident as we adapt to a rapidly warming world."

"This year, the stakes for Florida Climate Week are higher than ever. With the recent bill removing climate change from Florida's state laws, towns, and municipalities struggle to secure the necessary support. The impact is most severe in smaller, rural communities. We must be bold and courageous, championing climate action and resilience across Florida," said Thais Lopez Vogel, Co-founder of

VoLo Foundation.

Statewide Commitment

Numerous Florida cities have issued proclamations acknowledging the importance of Florida Climate Week, and thousands of residents have endorsed The People's Pledge, recognizing October 7-13 as Florida Climate Week.

Event Highlights



Florida Climate Week 2024 promises to be a landmark event with participation from over 70 esteemed organizations, including Climate Central,

Wildbluesea, FloridaRightToCleanWater, Nielsen, Oceanic Global, Take Action Global, Seaworthy Collective, Nexuma, and others. The week will feature dynamic discussions on mangrove conservation, wetland protection, extreme heat, economic impacts, policy, and sea level rise, offering local and global perspectives on Florida's climate emergency.

ABOUT:

VoLo Foundation , a private family foundation dedicated to educating the public on creating a sustainable and secure future, continues to lead efforts in promoting climate awareness and action. The Foundation's mission is to empower individuals to engage in climate solutions for the benefit of future generations.

For more information on Florida Climate Week 2024 and to register for events, visit

SOURCE VoLo Foundation

