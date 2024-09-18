Leading Shipping Companies Presenting At Capital Link’S 16Th Annual New York Maritime Forum October 15, 2024 In New York City

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading companies will participate on panels at Capital Link's 16th Annual New York Maritime Forum, taking place on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. The event is organized in partnership with DNB, and in cooperation with and NYSE.

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The New York Maritime Forum (NYMF) is both an investment and an industry conference that provides a platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping, energy and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Also, to address critical topics of the industry such as regulation, technology, innovation and more.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. This one-day conference is known for its rich informational content and the extensive marketing, networking and business development opportunities.

1x1 MEETINGS FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKERS



H.E. Geoffrey R. Pyatt, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Energy Resources - U.S. Department of State Dr. Ricaurte Vásquez Morales, Administrator - Panama Canal

PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS:



LNG Shipping Sector

Jones Act

Dry Bulk Shipping Sector

Tanker Shipping Sector Analyst Panel



INDUSTRY TOPICS:



Global Supply Chain – Shipping & Geopolitics

Navigating the Waves of the Blue Economy

Ship Finance – Latest Trends & Developments

Capital Markets and M&A Shipping - Investor's Perspective



TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

