Rockdaisy AMS Partners With PRL Sports Group To Deliver League-Wide Performance Hub For The ECHL Hockey League

RockDaisy AMS Partners with PRL Sports Group to Deliver League-Wide Management System for the ECHL

RockDaisy AMS, a leader in athlete management solutions, has partnered with PRL Sports Group to introduce a league-wide Athlete Management System for the ECHL.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the fast-evolving world of sports, data-driven decision-making and advanced athlete management systems are becoming indispensable tools for teams and leagues looking to gain a competitive edge. The ECHL, the leading professional developmental league for the American Hockey (“AHL”) and the National Hockey League (“NHL”), is taking a significant step toward this technological future.RockDaisy AMS, a leader in athlete management solutions, has partnered with PRL Sports Group to introduce a comprehensive league-wide Athlete Management System for the ECHL. This partnership marks a transformative moment in the league's approach to managing player health, performance, and development. ECHL teams will benefit from The Performance HUB powered by RockDaisy to provide real-time data analytics, streamlined data management, and optimized training and rehabilitation processes.The ECHL, known for its role in developing professional hockey talent, will now benefit from the cutting-edge technology and expertise of PRL Sports Group and its Performance HUB powered by RockDaisy AMS. The platform is designed to centralize and simplify the management of athlete data, enabling teams to monitor player health, performance, and development in real-time. PRL Sports Group thru its Sport Performance division will oversee all the data and work with teams to analyze data and educate coaches and staff on actionable items to better prepare their athletes. By integrating league-wide AMS, the ECHL is taking a significant step toward modernizing its approach to athlete management and data-driven decision-making.As sports continue to embrace innovation, the collaboration between RockDaisy AMS and PRL Sports Group stands out as a testament to their shared commitment to excellence in athlete management. This initiative is set to revolutionize how ECHL teams operate, providing them with cutting-edge tools to enhance their strategies and support their athletes' growth and success.Welcome to a new era of athlete management in the ECHL.The league-wide rollout the Performance HUB p/b RockDaisy is set to begin immediately, with all ECHL teams gaining access to the platform's full suite of features, including injury tracking, performance analytics, and custom reporting.About RockDaisy AMSRockDaisy AMS is a leading provider of athlete management solutions, specializing in data-driven tools designed to optimize performance, enhance player health, and streamline team operations. With a focus on providing easy-to-use, customizable software, RockDaisy AMS serves professional sports teams, colleges, performance centers, and high schools worldwide. To learn more visit rockdaisy | email: ...About PRL Sports GroupPRL Sport Science & Performance, a division of PRL Sports Group is the Athlete Performance partner for amateur sports teams. Founded in 2017 with the vision to fundamentally change how sports teams use data to achieve on and off field success. PRL has developed a process that sets a new standard for teams to manage their entire organization within budget. Performance experts with expertise & backgrounds in strength & conditioning, medical services, sports science and data science provide expertise and support to teams and leagues across North America. To learn more visit: | email: ...

