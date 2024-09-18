Inventhelp Inventor Develops Automatic Kite Reel (HOF-534)
Date
9/18/2024 2:30:46 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a kite accessory that enables you to easily release and retract the line," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the AUTOMATIC KITE REEL. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional kite reels."
The invention provides an improved reel for kites. In doing so, it allows the lines to be quickly and easily released and retracted. It also helps prevent tangled lines, and it could provide added fun and entertainment when flying a kite. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children and adults.
The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of
InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-HOF-534, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN18092024003732001241ID1108689184
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.