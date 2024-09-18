Inventhelp Inventor Develops Automatic Kite Reel (HOF-534)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a kite accessory that enables you to easily release and retract the line," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the AUTOMATIC KITE REEL. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional kite reels."

The invention provides an improved reel for kites. In doing so, it allows the lines to be quickly and easily released and retracted. It also helps prevent tangled lines, and it could provide added fun and entertainment when flying a kite. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children and adults.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-HOF-534, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

