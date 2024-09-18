Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AG Company Name: Deutsche Rohstoff AG ISIN: DE000A0XYG76

Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 18.09.2024 Target price: €48 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 51.00 to EUR 48.00.



Abstract:

Oil accounted for 58% of DRAG's volume in H1/24 and 87% of its revenue. Since our most recent note of 2 August the average levels of the Q4/24 and FY/25 oil futures strips have fallen by 10% and 9% respectively. DRAG has been guiding towards investment of €100m-€110m for 2025 (2024: €145-€165m) since April. Our recent discussions with management indicate that the €100m-€110m investment plan for 2025 remains in place at the current oil price. DRAG have stated that this money will be invested mainly in 11 Niobrara wells in Wyoming. We continue to model annual investment of €100m-€110m for the two years after 2025, but now forecast volume increases of 3.6% in 2026 and 2.9% in 2027 (previously: -0.9% and +0.9%) as the rate of decline in existing production eases. On the basis of current commodity futures strips, a very strong execution record (production has more than doubled since 2021), and an ample reserves base, we expect DRAG to continue to show stable to growing profits. After reworking our forecasts, we see EBITDA averaging €150m during the three-year period 2025-2027, corresponding to an EV/EBITDA ratio of only 1.9x. By comparison, EBITDA averaged €132m during 2021-24. We now see fair value for the DRAG share at €48 (previously: €51). We maintain our Buy recommendation.



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 51,00 auf EUR 48,00.



Zusammenfassung:

Auf Öl entfielen 58 % des Volumens der DRAG in H1/24 und 87% ihres Umsatzes. Seit unserer letzten Studie vom 2. August sind die Durchschnittswerte der Öl-Futures für Q4/24 und FY/25 um 10 % bzw. 9 % gefallen. Seit April hat die DRAG für 2025 Investitionen in Höhe von €100 Mio. bis €110 Mio. in Aussicht gestellt (2024: €145 Mio. bis €165 Mio.). Aus unseren jüngsten Gesprächen mit der Geschäftsleitung geht hervor, dass der Investitionsplan für 2025 in Höhe von €100 Mio. bis €110 Mio. bei dem derzeitigen Ölpreis weiterhin Bestand hat. DRAG hat erklärt, dass dieses Geld hauptsächlich in 11 Niobrara-Bohrungen in Wyoming investiert werden soll. Wir gehen weiterhin von jährlichen Investitionen in Höhe von €100 Mio. bis €110 Mio. für die beiden Jahre nach 2025 aus, prognostizieren aber nun einen Anstieg der Fördermengen um 3,6 % im Jahr 2026 und 2,9 % im Jahr 2027 (zuvor: -0,9 % und +0,9 %), da sich der Rückgang der bestehenden Produktion verlangsamt. Auf der Grundlage der aktuellen Öl-Futures, einer sehr guten Ausführungsbilanz (die Produktion hat sich seit 2021 mehr als verdoppelt) und einer reichhaltigen Reservenbasis erwarten wir, dass die DRAG weiterhin stabile bis wachsende Gewinne erzielen wird. Nach Überarbeitung unserer Prognosen sehen wir für den Dreijahreszeitraum 2025-2027 ein durchschnittliches EBITDA von €150 Mio., was einem EV/EBITDA-Verhältnis von nur 1,9x entspricht. Im Vergleich dazu lag das EBITDA im Zeitraum 2021-24 bei durchschnittlich €132 Mio. Den fairen Wert der DRAG-Aktie sehen wir nun bei €48 (bisher: €51). Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei.



