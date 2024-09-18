How Early Is Too Early To Prep For Thanksgiving?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

Get your apron on: New research suggests that you should start your Thanksgiving preparations more than four weeks in advance.

A recent survey of 100 Americans from each state investigated the best game plans along with different taste preferences when it comes to planning, cooking and enjoying the perfect Thanksgiving spread.

The results found both the guest list and the menu take upwards of two weeks of planning and cooking preparations add on another three days.

It also involves an additional five hours of actual cooking and preparing on the day of the feast.

The longest prep time award goes to Delaware, averaging 17 days of guest list planning and another 19 days of menu building.

Next in line is Virginia, where Americans spend almost 16 days picking guests (15.7) and nearly 17 days (16.6) on the menu, third only to North Carolina who averages a little more than 17 days (17.4) on their menu.





Overall, Americans are evenly divided over whether they prefer to assume the role of host or guest; though Californians, Floridians, Hawaiians, as well as those in Minnesota and New Jersey overwhelmingly prefer to be a guest.

How the meal tastes was also found to be one of the most important priorities when it came to Thanksgiving (35%), according to the research.

Having a variety of food options was important for almost a quarter (23%) as well as who attends the meal (16%), perfectly underscoring the holiday's reputation as a time for food, family and friends.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of the Jennie-O brand , the poll also settled hot debates such as whether it's best to brine a turkey (it's not, according to 63% of respondents) and whether cranberry sauce has a place at the table (for 55% of respondents, it does).

The survey found that baked is best and is considered the“right” way to cook a turkey (66%). Still, respondents in Oklahoma would rather their turkey be smoked (20%) more than any other state.

One-third of Americans also admit that they don't stick to the same turkey recipe or prep every year, looking for inspiration in family recipes (70%), cookbooks (33%) and online (23%).

But for all the turkey talk, 39% of Americans are likely to have ham on the table as well, and nearly one in 10 (9%) prefer it as the main dish.

According to respondents, a Thanksgiving ham should be baked (68%), smoked (18%) or slow-cooked (18%).

While 61% of Americans believe that the main dishes on the table are the star of the meal, a little more than two in five respondents in Idaho (43%) and Kansas (41%) believe that the side dishes are the unsung heroes.

Stuffing (77%), rolls or biscuits (66%), classic mashed potatoes (60%) and cranberry sauce (55%) are all“must-haves” when it comes to Thanksgiving sides.

Southern Americans, however, are looking for mac and cheese on the table, with Georgians leading the charge (62%), followed by Mississippi (58%) and South Carolina (55%).

But on the other hand, collard greens (41%), Brussels sprouts (37%), creamed corn (22%) and green bean casserole (18%) are not worthy of a place on the table.

Most Americans (61%) are cooking their Thanksgiving meals from scratch, only 10% opt for prepared foods, though 30% admit they do a mix of both.

“ It's clear that Americans across the country take their Thanksgiving spreads seriously, especially since 82% believe that planning the menu, guest list and cooking preparations are imperative to the overall success of the holiday,” said Kim Anderson, Senior Brand Manager.“Whether you're cooking from scratch or cutting down on time with prepared foods, having a variety of options for everyone is sure to make this Thanksgiving one to remember.”

When it's all said and done, clean-up averages only about two hours, which may be why 57% would rather help with post-meal aftermath than help with cooking or preparation (37%).

Almost every American surveyed (96%) enjoys Thanksgiving leftovers - 44% will turn them into a Ross Geller from“Friends”-style sandwich, while others incorporate them into other meals (41%), recreate the actual Thanksgiving meal (32%) or will enjoy each food individually (25%).

About one in five (22%) would even rather keep their leftovers for themselves rather than send some home with their guests.

Sharing meals together (65%), spending time with extended family or old friends (52%) and cooking together (27%) are the top three most cherished Thanksgiving traditions.

And they've certainly earned the title, as 70% of Americans have been celebrating these traditions for more than 21 years.

“Thanksgiving is one of those holidays that just keeps on giving, with coveted leftovers making their way onto Americans' plates even after the main meal is all said and done,” said Anderson.“Whether you prefer to cook or clean, the holiday is really about spending time with loved ones and being thankful for what you have.”

AMERICA'S FAVORITE THANKSGIVING SIDE DISHES



Stuffing - 77%

Rolls/biscuits - 66%

Classic mashed potatoes - 60%

Cranberry sauce - 55%

Green bean casserole - 38%

Sweet potato casserole - 30%

Mac and cheese 28% Loaded mashed potatoes - 14%

BEST WAYS TO COOK A THANKSGIVING HAM



Bake - 68%

Smoke - 18%

Slow cook - 18% Fry - 5%

BEST WAYS TO COOK A THANKSGIVING TURKEY



Bake - 66%

Smoke - 9%

Slow cooker - 7% Fry - 5%

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 5,000 Americans (100 in each state); the survey was commissioned by Jennie-O and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between July 26 and August 7, 2024.

We are sourcing from a non-probability frame and the two main sources we use are:



Traditional online access panels - where respondents opt-in to take part in online market research for an incentive Programmatic - where respondents are online and are given the option to take part in a survey to receive a virtual incentive usually related to the online activity they are engaging in

Those who did not fit the specified sample were terminated from the survey. As the survey is fielded, dynamic online sampling is used, adjusting targeting to achieve the quotas specified as part of the sampling plan.

Regardless of which sources a respondent came from, they were directed to an Online Survey, where the survey was conducted in English; a link to the questionnaire can be shared upon request. Respondents were awarded points for completing the survey. These points have a small cash-equivalent monetary value.

Cells are only reported on for analysis if they have a minimum of 80 respondents, and statistical significance is calculated at the 95% level. Data is not weighted, but quotas and other parameters are put in place to reach the desired sample.

Interviews are excluded from the final analysis if they failed quality-checking measures. This includes:



Speeders: Respondents who complete the survey in a time that is quicker than one-third of the median length of interview are disqualified as speeders

Open ends: All verbatim responses (full open-ended questions as well as other please specify options) are checked for inappropriate or irrelevant text

Bots: Captcha is enabled on surveys, which allows the research team to identify and disqualify bots Duplicates: Survey software has“deduping” based on digital fingerprinting, which ensures nobody is allowed to take the survey more than once

It is worth noting that this survey was only available to individuals with internet access, and the results may not be generalizable to those without internet access.