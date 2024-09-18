Newest Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Contracts Worth $2.6 Million Show Strength Of European Electronic Monitoring ('EM') Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Electronic monitoring (“EM”) is becoming increasingly popular among European as a means of advancing the social inclusion of criminal offenders through probationary services, reducing recidivism

EM innovator SuperCom Ltd. has secured a growing number of probationary services clients in Europe as well as in the United States, adding over $11 million in orders since the beginning of the year SuperCom announced another $2.6 million in European EM orders this month

The Confederation of European Probation, an organization that promotes pan-European cooperation for the social inclusion of offenders through a variety of community sanctions, reports high-tech electronic monitoring services are booming throughout Europe as a security solution benefitting both the offenders and the community.

“Probation services in almost all Western European countries are experimenting with it, while probation services in most Eastern European countries are considering...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN