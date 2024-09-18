Newest Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Contracts Worth $2.6 Million Show Strength Of European Electronic Monitoring ('EM') Market
Date
9/18/2024 2:18:37 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Electronic monitoring (“EM”) technology is becoming increasingly popular among European governments as a means of advancing the social inclusion of criminal offenders through probationary services, reducing recidivism
EM Technology innovator SuperCom Ltd. has secured a growing number of probationary services clients in Europe as well as in the United States, adding over $11 million in orders since the beginning of the year
SuperCom announced another $2.6 million in European EM orders this month
The Confederation of European Probation, an organization that promotes pan-European cooperation for the social inclusion of offenders through a variety of community sanctions, reports high-tech electronic monitoring services are booming throughout Europe as a security solution benefitting both the offenders and the community.
“Probation services in almost all Western European countries are experimenting with it, while probation services in most Eastern European countries are considering...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN18092024000224011066ID1108689108
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.