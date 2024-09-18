Lucid Teases New EV Set For 2026 Release

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) , a luxury electric vehicle manufacturer, has once again made headlines in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. The company teased that it would

release

its new EV in late 2026. This new model, which is expected to be a game changer for the company, is set to rival giants such as the Tesla model Y.

Lucid, known for its luxury electric sedans and groundbreaking technology, believes that this new model, which it calls the Lucid Earth, will be a great option for EV enthusiasts who want an affordable yet high-performing EV. In a post on X, the company has already priced this model at $50,000, making it the...

Read More>>

About BillionDollarClub

BillionDollarClub

(“BDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BillionDollarClub, text“Billion” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BillionDollarClub website applicable to all content provided by BDC, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BillionDollarClub

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

BillionDollarClub

is powered by

IBN