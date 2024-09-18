EU Report Emphasizes Reduced Energy Costs Will Boost Economies, Support Energy Transition

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lower costs will bolster economies worldwide and support the transition from fossil fuels to renewables, a

new European Union (EU) report says . Even more, the landmark report says that the green-energy transition will be critical to preserving Europe's economy. The

Future of European Competitiveness

report outlines the investments Europe would have to make to rescue its and remain on par with the United States and China.

The 300-page report also dedicates a fair amount of focus on the energy transition, the energy and the critical role it will play in decarbonizing Europe's economy and making it more competitive on a global scale. With Mario Draghi, former Italian prime minister and former president of the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCQB: FSTTF) are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN