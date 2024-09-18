(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC) , an AI-powered, clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced data that supports the therapeutic potential of IGC-AD1 as a disease modifying treatment for Alzheimer's. According to the announcement, findings from studies have shown that IGC-AD1 has a significant, promising impact on tau pathology, as it effectively degrades the process strongly associated with the formation of neurofibrillary tangles (“NFTs”), which are linked to cognitive decline. The data also showed significant improvements in spatial memory. These results build on earlier data that demonstrated that IGC-AD1 may potentially reduce amyloid plaque.
“The formulation not only targets amyloid plaques, as previously disclosed but may also effectively target tau pathology and improve cognitive function. This positions IGC-AD1 uniquely in the Alzheimer's treatment landscape, with the potential to serve both as a disease-modifying drug and a therapy for specific symptoms like agitation in Alzheimer's,” said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma.
To view the full press release, visit
About IGC Pharma Inc.
IGC Pharma is an AI-powered, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease and transforming patient care with fast-acting, safe, and effective solutions. The company's portfolio includes the TGR family, including TGR-63, which targets amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's. The IGC-C and IGC-M platforms are advancing in preclinical studies, focusing on metabolic disorders, tau proteins, early plaque formation, and multiple disease hallmarks. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based treatment currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for agitation in dementia associated with Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials , NCT05543681). Interim data for IGC-AD1 demonstrated that it has the potential to transform patient care by offering faster-acting and more effective relief compared to traditional medication. Additionally, IGC Pharma's AI models are designed to predict potential biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer's, optimize clinical trials, and predict receptor affinity, among others. With 28 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, the company is dedicated to advancing pharmaceutical treatments and improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's and related conditions.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to IGC are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN18092024000224011066ID1108689091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.