(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC) , an AI-powered, clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced data that supports the therapeutic potential of IGC-AD1 as a modifying for Alzheimer's. According to the announcement, findings from studies have shown that IGC-AD1 has a significant, promising impact on tau pathology, as it effectively degrades the process strongly associated with the formation of neurofibrillary tangles (“NFTs”), which are linked to cognitive decline. The data also showed significant improvements in spatial memory. These results build on earlier data that demonstrated that IGC-AD1 may potentially reduce amyloid plaque.

“The formulation not only targets amyloid plaques, as previously disclosed but may also effectively target tau pathology and improve cognitive function. This positions IGC-AD1 uniquely in the Alzheimer's treatment landscape, with the potential to serve both as a disease-modifying drug and a therapy for specific symptoms like agitation in Alzheimer's,” said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma.

About IGC Pharma Inc.

IGC Pharma is an AI-powered, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease and transforming patient care with fast-acting, safe, and effective solutions. The company's portfolio includes the TGR family, including TGR-63, which targets amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's. The IGC-C and IGC-M platforms are advancing in preclinical studies, focusing on metabolic disorders, tau proteins, early plaque formation, and multiple disease hallmarks. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based treatment currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for agitation in dementia associated with Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials , NCT05543681). Interim data for IGC-AD1 demonstrated that it has the potential to transform patient care by offering faster-acting and more effective relief compared to traditional medication. Additionally, IGC Pharma's AI models are designed to predict potential biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer's, optimize clinical trials, and predict receptor affinity, among others. With 28 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, the company is dedicated to advancing pharmaceutical treatments and improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's and related conditions.

