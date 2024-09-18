Europe's First Post-Combustion Carbon Capture Plant Starts Operation With MHI Technology As Part Of The Ravenna CCS Project, Phase 1

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Europe's First Post-Combustion Carbon Capture Starts Operation with MHI as part of the Ravenna CCS Project, Phase 1

TOKYO, Sept 18, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI)'s proprietary carbon capture technology, the KM CDR ProcessTM, has been deployed to remove approximately 25,000 tonnes of CO2 annually at Europe's first fully operational post-combustion carbon capture plant, which is part of the Ravenna Carbon Capture and Storage project launched by Eni and Snam near Ravenna, Italy.

Carbon capture plant for Ravenna CCS (photo courtesy of Eni S.P.A)

The technology was implemented at Eni's Casalborsetti natural gas treatment plant through NEXTCHEM, MAIRE's subsidiary for the energy transition, who acted as a technology integrator, while MAIRE's subsidiary KT (Integrated E&C Solutions) completed the full Engineering, Procurement and Construction works on site. MHI provided the Process Design Package (PDP) and is licensing its technology.

The capture process is being used to treat low-CO2 flue gas from a natural gas turbine that drives a turbo compressor. The facility is reducing CO2 emissions by 90%, rising to peaks of 96%. Considering the CO2 concentration levels of less than 3% and the low level of atmospheric pressure in the exhaust, this is a remarkable achievement for the world's first industrial-scale project with such high levels of carbon capture efficiency - one that could be replicated with other industrial processes producing low-CO2 flue gas.

As well as being a significant development in the decarbonization of industry, this also represents a major milestone for "Ravenna CCS ", the first project for the capture, transport and permanent storage of CO2 in Italy, developed for exclusively environmental purposes by Eni and Snam. The captured CO2 is subsequently transported through reconverted gas pipelines and then injected and stored at a depth of about 3,000 meters in Eni's Porto Corsini Mare Ovest depleted offshore gas field. Over the coming years, with Phase 2, the further industrial-scale development of the Ravenna CCS project will enable the storage of up to 4 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030.

Tatsuto Nagayasu, MHI's Senior Vice President (CCUS) of GX (Green Transformation) Solutions, commented: "What MHI's carbon capture technology has achieved through this project marks a significant milestone and paves the way for further carbon emission reductions across the industry in the future. It also supports the ambitious CCUS goals set by Italy and Europe. The successful deployment of our advanced CO2 capture technology at Europe's first fully operational post-combustion carbon capture plant for CO2 storage demonstrates the versatility and effectiveness of our technology. Through innovations and partnerships like these we are strengthening MHI's position as a global leader in carbon capture solutions and driving the global energy transition forward."

MHI Group has formally declared its intent to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, and the Company is now working strategically to decarbonize both the energy demand and supply sides. A core element of the Company's transition strategy is the development of a CCUS value chain integrating diverse sources of carbon emissions with modes for carbon storage and utilization. Going forward, MHI Group will continue to proactively promote its CCUS business worldwide, applying its proprietary CO2 capture technologies, contributing as a solutions provider to reducing greenhouse gas emissions on a global scale, and developing further solutions that contribute to environmental protection.

About MHI Group's CO2 capture technologies

MHI Group has been developing the KM CDR ProcessTM (Kansai Mitsubishi Carbon Dioxide Recovery Process) and the Advanced KM CDR ProcessTM in collaboration with the Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. since 1990. As of September 2024, the Company has delivered 18 plants adopting these processes. The Advanced KM CDR ProcessTM adopts the KS-21TM solvent, which incorporates technological improvements over the amine-based KS-1TM and offers superior regeneration efficiency and lower deterioration than the KS-1TM, and it has been verified to provide excellent energy saving performance, reduce operation costs, and result in low amine emissions.

