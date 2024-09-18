(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Eutelsat and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Reach Agreement for Multiple Launches

PARIS / TOKYO, Sept 18, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) -

Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 - Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. ("MHI"), the leading global industrial group and the launch services provider, announce the signature of a new agreement for multiple launches. Under the terms of the agreement, MHI will provide multiple launches by its H3 launch vehicle from 2027.

This is the first agreement between Eutelsat and MHI, and today's announcement cements the growing partnership between both companies.

Eutelsat has consistently worked with leading launch providers to deliver its fleet into orbit and this latest agreement brings additional diversity and additional opportunities to launch Eutelsat's satellites in the coming years.

MHI Launch Services enjoys an extremely high success rate of over 98%, utilising its H-IIA and H-IIB launch vehicles, and has executed more than 50 successful consecutive launches since 2005, delivered on-time and to the customer satisfaction. Today, MHI's technologies and know-how of development and operation of launch vehicles have ensured successful launches of H3, Japan's new launch vehicle. The H3 Launch Vehicle builds on the legacy of the highly reliable H-IIA & H-IIB and is designed to deliver enhanced customer-service and address an even greater range of launch requirements. The third launch of H3 was successfully completed on July 1, 2024.

Arlen Kassighian, Chief Engineering Officer of Eutelsat Group, said: "We are delighted to inaugurate our relationship with MHI with this multi-launch agreement. Access to Space is critical for operators like Eutelsat, and we are excited to add MHI to our portfolio of launches, knowing that we can rely on its outstanding track record and technology to deliver our satellites into orbit."

Iwao Igarashi, Vice President and Senior General Manager of Space Systems at MHI, said: "MHI deeply appreciates the honor of entering into the first launch agreement with Eutelsat, the global leading satellite operator, and being selected as their launch partner to deploy their satellites. MHI is committed to delivering highly reliable and transparent launch services for its customers, that build market trust through the accumulation of successful launches. We look forward to developing a long-lasting and mutually beneficial partnership with Eutelsat."

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL). Find out more at:

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on .

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Sectors: Engineering, Aerospace & Defence