Low-Code Security Experts Release White Paper Outlining Security Risks On Salesforce

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of data security and Salesforce experts have joined forces to provide critical insights and guidance to respond to ever-increasing threats to low-code environments, according to AutoRABIT. The consortium of CTOs, CISOs, CEOs, company founders, and others with decades of experience have compiled their insights into one of the most comprehensive white papers on low-code security in the industry.

"Low-code systems now power some of the world's most sensitive business applications," said Andrew Davis, AutoRABIT Chief Product Officer and Low-Code Security Alliance co-founder. "Security of low-code applications has received little attention, but we are seeing a sharp rise in vulnerabilities and serious risk of cyberattacks targeting these systems. IT and security leaders need to be much more engaged in securing these low-code applications."

Securing Salesforce: The Hard Truths About Shared Responsibility explores the dangers of mistakenly believing that low-code applications are secure simply because they are built on a secure platform. The paper explores the full range of Salesforce application vulnerabilities, the risks of leaving them unsecured, and what teams can do to fortify their low-code approach. This white paper leverages guidance from organizations such as OWASP to define a holistic approach to data security.

The Low-Code Security Alliance aims to increase companies' vigilance around Salesforce application security. This white paper is the first annual publication coauthored by the group, who plans to expand into providing training and low-code security enablement. Follow the Low-Code Security Alliance on LinkedIn to get weekly articles that offer up-to-date snapshots of the industry.

The Low-Code Security Alliance will meet in person next week at Dreamforce in San Francisco. Sign up here for a chance to participate in a live discussion and learn more from these industry leaders.

About the Low-Code Security Alliance:

The Low-Code Security Alliance is an independent group dedicated to ensuring a secure future for those building on low-code platforms like Salesforce. Its members collaborate to provide information to businesses, government agencies, and nonprofits to prevent a potentially catastrophic data breach from exposing their customers' or community members' personal data.

Membership is free and open to anyone who shares their mission. Learn more at .

