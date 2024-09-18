SPECTRUM REACH GIVES SMALL LOCAL BUSINESS ADVERTISERS ACCESS TO BROADER INVENTORY, GREATER SCALE THROUGH NEW COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON ADS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Spectrum Reach Becomes a Local Reseller for Ads; Now Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Can Reach Virtually Every Household in Region

Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc., the number one TV provider in the nation1, today announced a multi-year collaboration with Ads, making Spectrum Reach a Local Reseller for Amazon Ads advertising inventory. Spectrum Reach will bring together its streaming and traditional (i.e., linear) TV inventory, data and overall scale alongside Amazon Ads offerings to offer local small and medium-sized business advertisers the ability to reach nearly every household in their respective region.

Spectrum Reach is a leading streaming solution in its footprint in terms of its audience engagement, reaching nearly 90 percent of viewers watching.2 This is in addition to Spectrum Reach already being the leading streaming and traditional TV advertising solution in the local areas it serves.3

"Our work with Amazon Ads means local SMB advertisers can now access a modern solution to simplify media fragmentation and reach almost every household in their service areas, including both Spectrum customers and non-subscribers," said David Kline, Executive Vice President at Charter Communications and President of Spectrum Reach. "By bringing together Amazon Ads' capabilities alongside our first-party data, we can offer small to medium-sized businesses the ability to more accurately measure and optimize their advertising spend."

Spectrum Reach provides custom advertising solutions for local, regional and national clients, using its privacy focused first-party data to help advertisers reach relevant audiences on any platform. Its advertising inventory offers access to more than 450 streaming and traditional networks and publishers, enabling advertisers to effectively place ads on TV, streaming, online video, display, search and social media platforms.

About Spectrum Reach

Spectrum Reach®, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR ), provides custom advertising solutions for local, regional and national clients. Operating in 36 states and 91 markets, Spectrum Reach creates scalable advertising and marketing services driven by aggregated and de-identified data insights and award-winning creative services. Spectrum Reach helps businesses of all sizes reach anyone, anywhere, on any screen. Additional information about Spectrum Reach can be found at .

