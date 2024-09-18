Three NE Cms Welcome ‘One Nation, One Election’ Plan

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati/Agartala/Itanagar, Sep 18 (IANS) Chief Ministers of three BJP-ruled northeastern states - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura - on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval to the 'One Nation, One Election' recommendation by a high-level committee headed by former President Nath Kovind.

Hailing the Union Cabinet's decision to accept a high-level panel's proposals for simultaneous elections, Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X:“A momentous day for India as the Union Cabinet headed by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, approved the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on One Nation One Election.”

He added that the recommendations, once implemented will simplify the electoral process, boost governance and strengthen democracy.

Highly appreciating the Union Cabinet's decision to accept the Kovind-led panel's recommendations for simultaneous elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said it would usher in a new electoral era.

Saha, former President of the ruling BJP in Tripura, said:“Another landmark decision under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji.”

“Now, it's time for a new electoral era with the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative. My heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble PM for this historic move; it will be a 'milestone' in ensuring political stability, transparent and cost-effective electoral process,” Tripura CM said in a Facebook post.

Welcoming the Union Cabinet's acceptance of the 'One Nation One Election' committee's recommendations, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said it is a decisive step for India's future.

“With the Cabinet accepting the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, led by former President Hon Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision for a more vibrant and participative democracy takes a historic leap forward,” Khandu said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal for 'one nation, one election' as recommended by a panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

After the Union Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the high-level committee under the chairmanship of the former President held extensive deliberations with stakeholders, including political parties and experts.

He said it will be implemented in two phases.

Vaishnaw said that in the first phase, Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously, while local bodies' elections like panchayats and municipalities will be conducted within 100 days of general elections.