Amir Leaves Canada

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Ottawa on Wednesday after an official visit to Canada. His Highness the Amir was accompanied during the visit by HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani together with an official delegation.

