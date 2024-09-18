Minister Of Justice Issues Decision Appointing Chairman, Members Of Experts Affairs Committee

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued a decision to rename the chairman and members of the Experts Affairs Committee.

The decision appointed members of the Experts Affairs Committee as stipulated in Article 3 of the Law No. (16) of 2017 on Regulating Expertise Work.

The decision named Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, representing the of Justice, as chairman of the committee, along with the following members: Dr. Mansour Nasser Al Qahtani, representing the Supreme Judiciary Council, Saleh Ali Al Kubaisi, representing the Public Prosecution, Abdullah Mohammed Abu Shahab, representing the Ministry of Justice, Khamis Mohammed Al Kaabi, representing the Ministry of Justice, and Dr. Hashem Abdul Rahim Al Sayed, and Mohammed Misfer Al Hajri.

The meeting reviewed the committee's work program and the mechanisms to ensure the full implementation of its tasks, as it is the body entrusted with supervising the organization of expert work, including the registration of experts after fulfilling the conditions prescribed by law while practicing their work whether before the judicial authorities or other relevant bodies, the rules for their disciplinary accountability, and the consideration of registration requests in accordance with the provisions of the law.

The chairman of the committee expressed the Ministry's readiness, represented by the Experts Department, to give full support to the committee and to do all that possible to facilitate its work within the framework of the committee's jurisdiction, to provide assistance to the judiciary in a way that contributes to the accomplishment of the important tasks entrusted to them in achieving justice, and to take the necessary measures to provide all human, administrative and organizational capabilities to achieve this goal.

