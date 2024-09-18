Amir Meets Canadian PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met today with the Prime of friendly Canada Justin Trudeau, at the House of Commons headquarters in the capital, Ottawa.

At the outset of the meeting, the Prime Minister of Canada welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, hailing the friendship and cooperation ties between the two countries. Trudeau expressed his aspiration that the visit would contribute to consolidating the bilateral relations across various fields and elevating them to broader horizons.

On his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to HE the Prime Minister of Canada for the warm reception and generous hospitality, affirming the keenness to work together to boost the bilateral cooperation in various fields, in a way that contributes to promoting stability and peace in the region and world.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, mainly in investment, economy and international cooperation, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting also touched on regional and international developments, and a range of topics of common concern.

The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and high-ranking officials.

On the Canadian side, the meeting was attended by high-ranking officials.

MENAFN18092024000067011011ID1108689023