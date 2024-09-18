Attorney Patrick A. Mullin Secures Rare Non-Custodial Sentence for Tax Client

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran criminal tax defense attorney Patrick A.

Mullin secured a rare non-custodial sentence for client Anthony Cardellia, the owner of a New Jersey home improvement business. Cardellia pled guilty in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on March 12, 2024 to filing false tax returns and faced a sentence of up to 3 years' imprisonment.



On September 17, 2024, through Mr. Mullin's diligent representation, Cardellia received a non-custodial sentence of community service, with no term of imprisonment or home confinement. Mr.

Mullin noted that this was a just and fair sentence, which will allow Cardellia to continue to operate his business and care for his family.

According to the United States Sentencing Commission Fiscal Year 2023 Sourcebook of Federal Sentencing Statistics, 64.8% of all defendants sentenced for tax offenses in year 2023 received a term of imprisonment, which emphasizes how uncommon it is for a defendant, such as Cardellia, to obtain a non-custodial sentence.

Mr. Mullin is no stranger to overcoming dire odds for clients. In recent years, he secured a full acquittal on behalf of a professional basketball player charged with 11 counts of federal tax evasion. In another case, Mr.

Mullin secured a reversal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and release from detention for a 19-year-old defendant being held without bail. In 2012, Mr.

Mullin secured a full acquittal as to federal tax charges brought against a New Jersey businessman. In 2011, Mr.

Mullin secured full dismissal of a 6-count federal indictment against a defense contractor charged with procurement fraud as a separate corporate plea, without jail time, was entered based upon key employee misconduct. In 2007, Mr.

Mullin secured a full jury acquittal on 10 counts brought by the DEA's Diversion Unit against a physician, marking its first full major reported defeat at that time.

With offices in New York City and London, Mr. Mullin concentrates in complex tax defense and federal criminal defense matters. He has argued before the United States Supreme Court in a major federal criminal sentencing matter and is the recipient of numerous professional accolades, including being named a Lawyer of the Year for Criminal Defense, White Collar by Best Lawyers in America.

