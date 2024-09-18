(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Web Hosting Services Market

AI in web hosting and rise in adoption of cloud-based gaming solutions are drives the growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global Web Hosting Services Market Size Reach USD 183 Billion by 2027 | Growing with 15.2% CAGR." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global web hosting market size was valued at USD 57.46 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach at USD 183.05 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 268 Pages) at:Increase in the number of organizations around the globe and their efforts to have online presence, proliferation of mobile marketing platforms, availability of web hosting services with excellent server performance, rise in demand for managed web hosting services, and surge in call for best hosting services during COVID-19 pandemic drive the growth of the global web hosting services market.The web hosting services market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment model, application, end user, and region. On the type, it is categorized into website builders, shared hosting, dedicated hosting, collocated hosting, and others. As per the deployment model, it is classified into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Depending on application, it is divided into public website, intranet site, mobile application, and web application. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into enterprise and individual. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Impact of Covid-19 on Web Hosting Services Market:● The outbreak of covid-19 made most of the business owners sell their products & services online. This, in turn, led to increasing adoption of web hosting services from several corners, thereby, boosting the demand for the global market.● Also, several market players doled out free hosting services during the initial phase to help businesses amidst the pandemic and raise their revenue in due course.Enquiry Before Buying:Based on deployment model, the public cloud segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global Internet hosting services market revenue in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. This is attributed to public cloud hosting benefits such as scalability, flexible pricing, extreme reliability, and high performance. Simultaneously, the hybrid cloud segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027, due to the advantages that hybrid cloud provides in contrast with the private and public cloud technology.Based on type, the shared hosting segment contributed to more than one-third of the global web hosting services market share in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. This is because most of the SMEs prefer this type of web hosting due to the low traffic that they receive on site. The website builders' segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 18.0% throughout the forecast period.Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, generating around two-fifths of the global web hosting services market, due to the presence of key market players such as AT&T, Amazon Web Services, and GoDaddy Inc. along with the emergence of cloud data centers. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. This is owing to an upsurge in the number of small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and rise in adoption of digital platforms in the province.Some of the key web hosting services industry players profiled in the report include 1&1 Internet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., AT&T Inc., Dreamhost Inc., Easyhost, GoDaddy Inc., Google Inc., InMotion Hosting, and Just Host. This study includes web hosting services market trends, analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (268 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Sachin Bhandare

Allied Market Research INC

77559 33377

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.