Cincinnati CEO Applies Cintas First Aid Skills To Save A Young Girl's Life
See how Cintas' First Aid & Safety training gave a CEO the skills she needed to take quick action and save a young girl's life. When a child began choking at the Chicago airport, Jeff Ruby culinary
Entertainment CEO Britney Ruby Miller relied on the life-saving techniques from her Cintas First Aid & Safety training, showing the real-world impact of being prepared and educated for emergencies.
