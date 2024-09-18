Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Activity And Game Set For Children (HAD-287)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a combination craft/activity toy and game set that would allow children to create the military figurines used to play a battle-style board game," said an inventor, from Plantation, Fla., "so I invented the IN A BOX. "My design offers creative and stimulating play by creating your own characters, and it could also help develop fine motor skills and manual dexterity."

The patent-pending invention provides a fun and engaging activity game set for young children and adults. In doing so, it could encourage creative craft and playtime. It also allows for strategic military/battle-style game play, and it offers an interactive alternative to playing video games. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children and adults. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-HAD-287, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

