Philadelphia Partners Unite To Expand Career Opportunities For Justice-Impacted Individuals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A landmark partnership has been formed in Philadelphia that addresses the evident need for inclusive workforce development solutions tailored for individuals with past convictions. The Philadelphia Fair Chance Series and Employer Engagement Program, an initiative led by

Philadelphia Works in collaboration with JPMorganChase , Envoy , National Reentry Workforce Collaborative (NRWC) , and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia , is set to revolutionize fair chance hiring practices in Philadelphia.

Employer Cohort convenes to kick off the Philadelphia Fair Chance Series and Employer Engagement Program, which supports the career growth of justice-impacted individuals in Philadelphia.

Recognizing a significant gap in career mobility for justice-impacted individuals, Philadelphia Works, highlighted the critical need to develop and disseminate employer-facing guidance and resources. The initiative also bridges the historical divide between businesses and community-based organizations, setting a new precedent for creating mutually beneficial partnerships that drive access to economic opportunity.

Supported and primarily funded by the JPMorganChase, and facilitated by Envoy, the initiative aims to provide employers with the tools and knowledge to harness the potential of job seekers impacted by the justice system. Participating employers will gain knowledge that enables them to modernize internal HR practices, diversify talent pipelines, and build community-based partnerships that bolster inclusive hiring.

"Employers and community-based organizations are doing great work in the reentry space, but that work is often accomplished in silos, which informs only part of the solution; we want a complete solution, " said Tyrone Hampton, Director of Workforce Partnerships at Philadelphia Works. "We're setting the stage for employers to implement best practices, learn from one another, and encourage the necessary changes to policies that move fair chance hiring from an initiative to a norm."

The Series, which will take place over the next nine months, commenced yesterday with an event that brought together the full cohort of employers. Participating companies range from medium to large businesses across industries, showcasing the broad-based endorsement and confidence in the initiative's potential to generate significant positive societal impacts, providing career seekers with access to meaningful, long-term employment opportunities, and empowering employers to foster a shift in their hiring culture.

