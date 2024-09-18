Tecla Languages Honoured With 'Service Excellence' Award As They Launch New Spanish Immersive Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tecla Languages Directors

Supporting the Hope Foundation

Recognized for Outstanding Service, Tecla Languages Announces an Immersive Spanish Program, Enhancing Global Language Experience

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TECLA Languages Ltd is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the“Service Excellence Award” from Big Business Events. This prestigious accolade celebrates the Company's 15 years of innovative work in language education and highlights their exceptional contributions to the field.

Since establishing Tecla Languages in 2009, Monica has been a leading figure in immersive language education and has since been joined by her husband Ernesto. Their dedication and unique approach have set high standards in the UK, and the recognition from Big Business Events underscores the significant impact of their work. The award honours Monica and Ernesto's achievements and marks a key milestone in Tecla Languages' journey.

In addition to this honour, Tecla Languages is excited to announce that they are developing a new immersive Spanish language experience, which is set to launch next year. This forthcoming programme will complement the company's successful English language courses offered to foreign students in the UK. The new Spanish experience aims to provide UK students with an authentic and engaging learning opportunity, reflecting the same immersive approach that has driven Tecla Languages' success.

The recognition is a testament to Monica and Ernesto's ongoing commitment to excellence,“Winning at Big Business Events is a tremendous honour and a testament to the dedication and passion that have driven Tecla Languages for 15 years,” said Monica Di Natale, Founder of Tecla Languages.“This award recognises our past achievements and motivates us as we work towards launching our new Spanish immersive experience. We look forward to providing UK students with a transformative learning journey in Spain, building on our proven model of immersive education.” Details of the programs will be available soon on our website and Facebook page . To stay updated, follow us on Facebook at ."

Tecla Languages' approach to immersive education is backed by research from the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL), which shows that immersive environments can improve language proficiency by up to 30% more than traditional methods. Monica and Ernesto's vision of combining personal dedication with innovative educational practices continues to propel the company's success.

The upcoming launch of the Spanish language experience reflects Tecla Languages' commitment to delivering impactful and personalised learning opportunities. This new offering will build on the Company's reputation for excellence and further extend its reach.

Climbing for a Cause: Supporting Education for Marginalized Children in Kolkata

On 13th October, Monica and her son will take on a unique challenge to support The Hope Foundation's Naboasha (“New Hope”) Education Centre by climbing the O2 arena in London. They aim to raise vital funds for an educational project in Kolkata, India, which provides education, nutrition, and counselling to marginalized street-connected children aged 6 to 14.

The Naboasha Centre offers a safe and joyful learning space, where children not enrolled in school are identified and supported through specialized classes, storytelling, and participatory games. Teachers work closely with these first-generation learners, helping them build the skills and confidence needed to enter mainstream schools.

This project serves as a lifeline, equipping children with the tools they need for a brighter future. 100% of donations will go directly to the project, with no hidden fees or administrative costs. Every contribution, no matter how small, is deeply appreciated and will make a meaningful difference. To donate, please go to our Justgiving page .

For further information, please visit co.

Ms. Monica Di Natale and Mr Ernesto Masella

TECLA Languages Ltd

3330501918 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.