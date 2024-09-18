Global In Vitro Diagnostics Leader Biomérieux Celebrates The Opening Of The Molecular And Genomic Innovation Center At The Navy Yard In Philadelphia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) bioMérieux's Latest 32,000 sq. ft. Global Food Safety and Quality Site is Home to the xPROTM Program that Rapidly Innovates Cutting-Edge Molecular Assays

a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, celebrates the opening of the company's Molecular and Genomic Innovation Center. The new 32,000 sq. ft. facility is home to the xPROTM Program, which has rapidly changed the landscape of food safety diagnostic capabilities by partnering directly with industry leaders to address unmet needs to streamline operational efficiencies and further public health. bioMérieux's global leadership team was on-site for the ribbon cutting event, as Philadelphia continues to fortify its reputation as a hotbed of innovation in Life Sciences across North America.

"The opening of the Molecular and Genomic Innovation Center at the Navy Yard is an important milestone in bioMérieux's storied legacy, as we continue to provide game changing diagnostic solutions that solve the food safety industry's most persistent and urgent challenges," said Miguel Villa, Sr. Vice President, Industrial Applications, Americas, and xPROTM sponsor, "This facility - in conjunction with our unique Augmented Diagnostics approach to food safety - allows us to continue redefining the role and capabilities of diagnostic testing to further ensure public health and fortify brand reputations."

Since 2019, the xPROTM Program has continuously developed innovative testing solutions that reduce food and beverage safety pain points across the entirety of the production process, from raw materials to final quality assurance releases. The expansion of bioMérieux at The Navy Yard - which features a team of 50 - is key to maintaining the pace of innovation to meet global customer needs. Increased space for state-of-the-art labs - including The Genomic Discovery Center (investigation and discovery) and The xPROTM Research & Development Center (assay development, validation and production) - allows for rapid ideation, development and validation, meaning a shorter market launch time for clients.

"The Molecular and Genomic Innovation Center opening marks not just the unveiling of a new building but underscores our commitment to enhancing our operational capabilities and fostering innovation in molecular diagnostics, an integral part of our Augmented Diagnostics approach. With this landmark, we are poised to strengthen our support to our customers in food safety worldwide," said Yasha Mitrotti, EVP Industrial Applications, Microbiology.

In addition to a ribbon cutting ceremony, bioMérieux commemorated the opening with a $10,000 donation to the Science Center's FirstHandTM

program,

a free, year-round STEM learning program for middle and high school students designed to provide skill-based career exposure. bioMérieux is a longtime partner of the Science Center, providing mentoring and on-site job shadow opportunities for FirstHand students.

"We couldn't be more excited to deepen our roots in Philadelphia, which has long supported our organization through its commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial environment that promotes innovation and collaboration," said Ben Pascal, global head of the xPROTM Program, "As the innovation leader in the market and with our focus on maintaining a culture of entrepreneurship, the new site bolsters our ability to rapidly respond and develop breakthrough innovations that change the paradigm for global food safety."

bioMérieux selected to open the site at the Navy Yard, which serves the region as an innovation Life Sciences hub focused on research and development, commercialization and manufacturing, and boasts a roster of regional and global companies currently occupying more than one-million square feet of life sciences and advanced manufacturing space. The opening of bioMérieux at the Navy Yard strengthens the sites reputation as a foremost innovation hub across the US.

Part of bioMérieux's Augmented Diagnostics approach, the xPROTM Program is the catalyst advancing molecular diagnostics, solving the food industry's complex food safety operational challenges through direct partnership to diagnose the root cause of food safety obstacles and develop innovative, custom testing solutions to ensure public safety while minimizing waste and maximizing efficiency. The trusted partner in Augmented Diagnostics for clients including Body Armor, Victory Brewing Company, Jackson Family Wines, Herbalife and more, bioMérieux's xPROTM Program is open to food, beverage, dietary supplement and cannabis

ABOUT FIRSTHAND

The Science Center's nationally recognized FirstHandTM program has provided free year-round STEM learning for over 2,500 middle and high school students in Philadelphia since it launched in 2014. The industry-informed curricula offer skills-based career exposure, giving students real-world, hands-on experience across a vast array of STEM fields.

Established in 1963, the Science Center has been Philadelphia's premier catalyst for entrepreneurial activity, life sciences innovation, and economic growth for over 60 years. Recognized by The Brookings Institution as a leading investor, mentor, and economic development partner, the nonprofit supports early-stage companies that together contribute $7.8 billion annually to the Greater Philadelphia economy.

